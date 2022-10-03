Kerala Lottery WIN–WIN(W-687) Result Monday, 3 October 2022 –Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery result for WIN-WIN(W-687) was officially declared on Monday, 3 October 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN(W-687) draw.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the WIN-WIN(W-687) lottery in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.