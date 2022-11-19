ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 576 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Today, 19 November 2022: The first prize of the Karunya KR 576 draw is Rs 80,00,000.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 576 today, on Saturday, 19 November 2022. The result of the lottery draw is declared at 3 pm, as per the official schedule. Participants of the Karunya KR 576 draw must stay alert and go through the live result carefully on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep their lottery tickets handy so they can verify the numbers properly.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 576 can be downloaded today, on Saturday, 19 November, after 4 pm. Participants can download the result from the same website - keralalotteries.com. They must check the winning numbers on the list carefully. Winners are rewarded with huge prize amounts from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants should be alert on Saturday.

The rules of the Kerala lotteries are quite easy to remember. Winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration date to take the prize money. You will not receive the prize money if you miss the deadline.

People who want to participate in the weekly lotteries are requested to know the rules first. They can also contact the State Lottery Department directly to learn about the lottery draws.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 576 Prize Money List: 19 November 2022

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 576 prize money list for today, Saturday, is mentioned here for the ones who want to know:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Steps to Download

Let's read the steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 576 online:

  • Go to the official website of the lottery department - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 576 Result link on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will open for you.

  • Check the list of winning numbers on the PDF carefully.

  • Verify the numbers with your Kerala lottery ticket.

  • Download the lottery result from the official website to take a better look at it.

  • Save a copy of the result PDF so that you can go through it whenever required.

