Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 576 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 576 today, on Saturday, 19 November 2022. The result of the lottery draw is declared at 3 pm, as per the official schedule. Participants of the Karunya KR 576 draw must stay alert and go through the live result carefully on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep their lottery tickets handy so they can verify the numbers properly.

