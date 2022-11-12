Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-575) Result Declared for Saturday, 12 November – Prize
Kerala lottery KARUNYA(KR-575) result has been declared on keralalotteries.com. prize money details here.
The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-575) has been officially declared on Saturday, 12 November 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today.
After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-575) draw in a PDF format at 4 pm onwards.
Lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result today.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-575) Result Out: Prize Money Details Here
Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA (KR-575) prize money today, on Saturday, 12 November 2022, that winners must note down:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the KARUNYA(KR-575) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
How To Download and Check Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-575) Result on Saturday, 12 November 2022
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no for KARUNYA (KR-575) against the draw date – 12/11/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.