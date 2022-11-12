Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-575) Result Declared for Saturday, 12 November – Prize

The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA (KR-575) has been officially declared on Saturday, 12 November 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-575) draw in a PDF format at 4 pm onwards.

Lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result today.