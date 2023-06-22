Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 475 Released Today; Check Latest Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 475 is officially announced on Thursday, 22 June 2023. Participants who have bought the lottery tickets and are eagerly waiting to check the list of lucky winners must note that the result is out at 3 pm on the official website – keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will conduct the lottery draw and the result timing is fixed. It is important to remember the live result time.

After the live result is announced, one can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 475 Thursday, 22 June, after 4 pm from the site – keralalotteries.com. It is important to go through the details available online carefully and stay updated with the lottery rules. Participants must take notes of the updates.