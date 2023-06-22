Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 475 Released Today; Check Latest Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 475 is officially announced on Thursday, 22 June 2023. Participants who have bought the lottery tickets and are eagerly waiting to check the list of lucky winners must note that the result is out at 3 pm on the official website – keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will conduct the lottery draw and the result timing is fixed. It is important to remember the live result time.
After the live result is announced, one can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 475 Thursday, 22 June, after 4 pm from the site – keralalotteries.com. It is important to go through the details available online carefully and stay updated with the lottery rules. Participants must take notes of the updates.
The Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad draw is conducted on Thursday, as per schedule. A particular day is fixed for each draw by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Interested people can go through the lottery draw schedule on the website before participating. Anybody can participate in the weekly draws by buying tickets. You can directly contact the State Lottery Department officials in case of any questions or problems.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 475 Prize List: 22 June 2023
Let's take a quick look at the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 475 prize money details for Thursday, 22 June, here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
All participants must be careful while checking the list of winners for Thursday after downloading the PDF from the site.
Kerala Lottery Today, 22 June 2023: How To Download Karunya Plus KN 475 Result
Here is the process you should know if you want to download the Kerala lottery for Karunya Plus KN 475 PDF on Thursday, 22 June 2023:
Go to keralalotteries.com for the result link.
Tap on the link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 475 result on the home page.
The lottery sambad result PDF will open on your device.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.
Download a copy of the lottery result to your device.
You can also take a printout of the Karunya Plus KN result PDF.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)