Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 474 Result at 3 PM; How to Download Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 474 draw will be declared today, Thursday, 15 June 2023, online. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will announce the live result of the draw today at 3 pm. It is important to note that one can go through the live result announcement carefully on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department is an organisation that is run by the Government and lottery draw results are announced at a fixed time.

Every participant should note that the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 474 on Thursday, 15 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the official site of the department. You do not have to provide any detail to download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com. Anybody can download the lottery sambad result online in the evening.