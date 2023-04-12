Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 45 Today Declared; Check Prize List Here

The live Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 45 draw has been declared today, Wednesday, 12 April 2023. Participants of the lottery draw are advised to check the live result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. It is important to remember that the live result is announced at 3 pm, like every day, so participants must be alert. They can check the live result for the lottery sambad draws from anywhere they want.

While the live results are declared before, the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 45 draw can be downloaded only after 4 pm. You have to wait till 4 pm on Wednesday, 12 April, to download the lottery result PDF and check the list of winners. All participants should stay alert and updated on Wednesday.