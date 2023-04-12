Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 45 Today Declared; Check Prize List Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 12 April 2023: Know how to download the Fifty Fifty FF 45 PDF here.
The live Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 45 draw has been declared today, Wednesday, 12 April 2023. Participants of the lottery draw are advised to check the live result on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. It is important to remember that the live result is announced at 3 pm, like every day, so participants must be alert. They can check the live result for the lottery sambad draws from anywhere they want.
While the live results are declared before, the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 45 draw can be downloaded only after 4 pm. You have to wait till 4 pm on Wednesday, 12 April, to download the lottery result PDF and check the list of winners. All participants should stay alert and updated on Wednesday.
People should note that the results of the Fifty Fifty FF 45 draws are released every Wednesday on the website. If you are taking part in the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty sambad, you should stay alert every Wednesday.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that allows people to take part in lottery draws. The draws are conducted every day and the results are announced at a particular time.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 45 Today: Prize Money List
Let's go through the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 45 prize money list for Wednesday, 12 April 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Participants of the draw today should keep a note of the prize money list. They can contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know more.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 45 PDF
Here are the steps you should follow if you are interested in checking the Kerala lottery sambad result for Fifty Fifty FF 45 on 12 April:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 45 result on the homepage.
The PDF file will open on your device when you click on the link.
Once the file opens, you can check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the PDF carefully.
Download the result PDF file from the official website.
