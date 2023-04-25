Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 362 Result Released Today; Check Updates

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 362 draw is formally declared today, Tuesday, 25 April. Participants of the lottery draw today should note that the Sthree Sakthi SS sambad is taking place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result online on keralalotteries.com at 3 pm so participants must be alert. They are requested to check the list of lucky winners carefully today.
After the live result is announced, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 362 on Tuesday, 25 April, in a PDF form on the official site. Participants can download the PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com and go through the list of lottery numbers carefully when they have enough time.
The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad results are released every week on Tuesday at 3 pm. Lucky winners can claim prize money from the department but they have to follow all the rules and deadlines. The ones who will not follow the rules will be disqualified.
Winners have only thirty days to submit their lottery tickets and other documents to the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They must submit the necessary documents as soon as possible.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 362: Prize Money for 25 April 2023
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 362 draw prize money list for today, Tuesday, 25 April 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 362 PDF
Here is the step-by-step process that all participants must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 362 on Tuesday, 25 April:
Visit the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com
Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 362 sambad result mentioned on the homepage
The PDF file will display on the screen when you click on the link
Read the lottery ticket numbers below each prize carefully and verify the numbers with your ticket
Click on the download option available on the website and save a copy of the result
