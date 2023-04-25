ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 362 Result Released Today; Check Updates

Kerala Lottery Result Today: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 362 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 362 Result Released Today; Check Updates
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 362 draw is formally declared today, Tuesday, 25 April. Participants of the lottery draw today should note that the Sthree Sakthi SS sambad is taking place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result online on keralalotteries.com at 3 pm so participants must be alert. They are requested to check the list of lucky winners carefully today.

After the live result is announced, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 362 on Tuesday, 25 April, in a PDF form on the official site. Participants can download the PDF after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com and go through the list of lottery numbers carefully when they have enough time.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 716 Draw Result Declared; Check Prize List Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 716 Draw Result Declared; Check Prize List Here
ADVERTISEMENT
The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad results are released every week on Tuesday at 3 pm. Lucky winners can claim prize money from the department but they have to follow all the rules and deadlines. The ones who will not follow the rules will be disqualified.

Winners have only thirty days to submit their lottery tickets and other documents to the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They must submit the necessary documents as soon as possible.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 362: Prize Money for 25 April 2023

The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 362 draw prize money list for today, Tuesday, 25 April 2023, is stated here:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs

  • Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 598 Result Out; Know Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 598 Result Out; Know Prize Money List Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 362 PDF

Here is the step-by-step process that all participants must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 362 on Tuesday, 25 April:

  • Visit the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com

  • Tap on the active link that states Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 362 sambad result mentioned on the homepage

  • The PDF file will display on the screen when you click on the link

  • Read the lottery ticket numbers below each prize carefully and verify the numbers with your ticket

  • Click on the download option available on the website and save a copy of the result

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 325 Sambad Declared; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 325 Sambad Declared; First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakhs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×