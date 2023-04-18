ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 361 Result Declared; Know Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download Sthree Sakthi SS 361 result PDF from keralalotteries.com on Tuesday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
i

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 361 draw has been released at 3 pm on Tuesday, 18 April 2023. All participants have to visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com – to view the live result. People who take part in the weekly draw eagerly wait for the results to be declared so they can check if their numbers are present in the list. Lucky winners receive cash prizes from the department.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 361 Tuesday, 18 April, will be released in a PDF format after 4 pm. You can check the live result and download the PDF from the same official website – keralalotteries.com. The prize money is also set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala for the lucky draw winners.

For those who are new to the lottery draws, it is important to note that the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS sambad are declared every Tuesday. Participants of this draw should stay alert on Tuesday and check the result at the mentioned time.

The lottery draws winners have to submit their lottery tickets, personal documents, lottery winning proof, and passport-size photographs to the State Lottery Department of Kerala after the results are out. Winners have a month to submit their tickets and claim the money.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 361: Prize Money for 18 April 2023

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 361 sambad prize money details for Tuesday, 18 April 2023, are stated below:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 361 Result: Steps To Download

Here is a step-by-step process you should know to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 361 result on Tuesday, 18 April:

  • Visit the website – keralalotteries.com

  • Click on the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 361 result link on the home page

  • The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery sambad result PDF for Tuesday will appear on your device

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers on the Sthree Sakthi result PDF carefully

  • Download the lottery sambad result from the website and check the numbers whenever you are free

  • You can also take a printout of the PDF

