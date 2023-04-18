Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 361 Result Declared; Know Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 361 draw has been released at 3 pm on Tuesday, 18 April 2023. All participants have to visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com – to view the live result. People who take part in the weekly draw eagerly wait for the results to be declared so they can check if their numbers are present in the list. Lucky winners receive cash prizes from the department.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 361 Tuesday, 18 April, will be released in a PDF format after 4 pm. You can check the live result and download the PDF from the same official website – keralalotteries.com. The prize money is also set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala for the lucky draw winners.