Kerala Lottery Result for 21 April 2024: Akshaya AK 648 Winners Declared Today

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 648 draw today, Sunday, 21 April 2024. Participants of the lottery draw patiently waiting to check the list of lucky numbers are requested to visit the website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the live result link is activated after 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared all the winners for Akshaya AK draw and you must check them properly.

The Kerala lottery result for Akshaya AK 648 on Sunday, 21 April, can also be downloaded in a PDF format after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF will be declared on keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department announces the results in a PDF format for those who cannot track the live results. You should download a copy of the result.