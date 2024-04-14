Kerala Lottery Result Today: Find Akshaya AK 647 Prize Money on 14 April 2024

The result of Kerala lottery draw Akshaya AK is announced every week on Sunday. Participants who want to check the result of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 647 for 14 April 2024 must note down that the results will be declared at 3 pm.
Once the result is officially out, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release all the important details about today's lottery in a PDF form including prize money, winner names, and other winning details on the official website: keralalotteries.com. The Akshaya AK 647 result PDF will be available on the official website after 4 pm.
To check Akshaya AK Live Result, click here.
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 647 Prize Money
Here is the prize money for Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 647 for 14 April 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
7th Prize: Rs 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 647 Result Today
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 647 result on 14 April 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Akshaya AK 647 against the draw date of 14/04/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)