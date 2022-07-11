Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win-Win W 676 Result Declared, Check First Prize

The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Monday, 11 July 2022, for Win-Win W 676 has been officially declared at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Win-Win W 676 lottery result on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the website to know the winning numbers of the draw. They can also download the result PDF from the mentioned official website of the State Lottery Department.

The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result today, Win-Win W 676 on Monday, 11 July 2022 will be available at 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today, Win-Win W 676 should check the winning numbers and the winners of the draw are requested to submit the lottery tickets within thirty days.