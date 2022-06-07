Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Meeting With Amit Shah Over Killings of Kashmiri Pandits

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 7 June, said that he has asked for an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to go over the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley.

The development comes two days after Kejriwal, at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, had criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for mishandling the situation and said that he would meet Shah to discuss the Centre's action plan to stop the "massacre of Kashmiri Pandits."

"I have sought time from the Union home minister to discuss the continuing massacre of Kashmiri Pandits," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.