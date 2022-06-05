BJP Can't Handle Kashmir: Arvind Kejriwal Demands Action Over Targeted Killings
The Aam Aadmi Party held 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, on Sunday, 5 June.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying that it has failed the Kashmiri Pandits.
Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, on Sunday, 5 June, Kejriwal said, “The BJP government has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits. Several meetings have been held but everyone wants to know the action plan."
He slammed the BJP, saying that the party "can't handle Kashmir, it only knows how to do dirty politics."
Commenting on the situation in the valley, Kejriwal said that the Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes just like a repeat of what happened in the 1990s.
"In the last 30 years, there were two occasions when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to migrate from Kashmir and both these times Kashmir was ruled by the BJP. This means that the BJP does not know how to handle Kashmir."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
"The BJP government is not even allowing them (Kashmiri Pandits) to protest the killings. They are being confined, their rights being scuttled," he said.
Fear has gripped members of the Kashmiri Pandit community amid a spate of targeted killings in Kashmir of mostly Hindus and migrant workers. Many Kashmiri Pandits left the Valley for Jammu district earlier on Friday demanding for a relocation. Several government employees have also left Kashmir putting the jobs package for Kashmiri Pandits provided by the Centre in 2021, at risk.
In his speech, CM Kejriwal urged the Central government to fulfil the demands put forth by the community and provide them with security.
He also hit out at Pakistan and said, “I want to tell Pakistan that Kashmir was ours, is ours and will always be ours."
