Kejriwal in Ayodhya: Delhi CM Visits Ram Janmabhoomi, Offers Prayers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 26 October, paid a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and offered prayers to the Hindu God Ram.
"Worshiping Lord Shri Ramchandra ji and praying for a healthy life, happiness and prosperity of all the countrymen,” Kejriwal tweeted after the visit.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National conveyer addressed the media after the CM's gesture and stated that a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 27 October, will discuss the inclusion of Ayodhya in the list of religious places offering the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.
Kejriwal's visit comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2022. AAP is set to contest all 403 seats in the elections.
The party has also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers, a waiver on outstanding bills of 38 lakh families, and a guarantee of 24×7 power supply in the state if it is voted to power.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. The Delhi CM had partaken in the Maha Aarti on the bank of the river Sarayu on Monday, 25 October.
