AAP Releases List of 100 Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls

The AAP has become the first political party to declare its list of candidates.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.</p></div>
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 15 September, released its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming UP Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 15 September, released its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming UP Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, 15 September, released its first list of 100 candidates for the upcoming UP Assembly elections.


AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that some candidates could be changed later if they do not conform to the party's policies and programmes.

The party has declared candidates for seats in Lucknow, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Amethi, Bahraich, Bara Banki, Ballia, among others.

Interestingly, in Lucknow alone, two AAP candidates – Rajiv Bakshi and Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi – are former Congress leaders who quit the party last year.

(Published in arrangement with IANS)

