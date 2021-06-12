Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu Named Haryana BJP Spokesperson

A law graduate, Amu was a member of the RSS’s student wing – ABVP – and served as its member from 1985 to 1988. Amu has held several posts in the BJP over the years.

He has served as the State Secretary, State Vice-President, and National Executive Member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the party.

He was made the spokesperson of Haryana BJP in 2013 and from 2014-2019, Amu served as the Chief Media Coordinator for BJP Haryana. He tendered his resignation in 2018 after being after being granted bail in the 'Padmaavat' case but his resignation was not accepted and he continued to remain the spokesperson of BJP Haryana till 2019.

In 2019, he became the President of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, a Rajasthan-based interest group formed to protect and promote the concerns of the Rajput community. The interest group has been accused of incitement of a number of violent incidents in the past few years.