Asif Khan Lynched in Haryana’s Mewat: 6 Men Arrested by Police

Asif Khan, who hailed from Mewat’s Khalilpur Kheda village, was lynched by a mob of Gujjar men on the 16 May night while he was returning from buying medicines, his family and neighbours said.

Asif is survived by three kids and a wife. Three sons who are 6 years old, 4 years old and five months old respectively.



The next day, hours after the family staged a protest for not burying Khan until the accused were arrested, Haryana’s Nuh Police arrested six men on the evening of 17 May and said that the hunt for the remaining accused is on.