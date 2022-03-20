All 3 'Hijab Case' Judges To Get Y-Security Post Alleged Threat to CJ's Life
A police case was filed on the plaint of advocate Umapathi S over the alleged 'open threat of murder'.
A police case was filed on Saturday, 19 March, against an unknown person(s) for a purported "open threat of murder" issued to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.
This, reportedly, comes close on the heels of a verdict pronounced by a bench led by him, upholding the Karnataka government order banning the hijab in educational institutions across the state.
According to The Indian Express, a complaint in this regard was filed by advocate Umapathi S with the registrar general of the Karnataka High Court. The complaint was based on a WhatsApp video, wherein a person could be seen publicly threatening Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai was quoted by ANI as saying that he had decided to give 'Y' category security to all the three judges who had given the hijab verdict.
"We've decided to give 'Y' category security to all three judges who gave the Hijab verdict. I have instructed DG and IG to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha PS thoroughly in which some people gave life threats to the judges."Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai, according to ANI
THE COMPLAINT
In his letter to the registrar, the lawyer, according to NDTV, wrote:
"I received WhatsApp video message around 9:45 am from my contacts. The said video message is in Tamil language and after listening the same I was shocked to know the open threat of murder and target Hon'ble Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and others in the wake of recent judgment of Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka banning of hijab [sic]."
Further, there was a purported reference to the death of a Jharkhand judge, who had been run over by an auto-rickshaw in July last year. The lawyer claimed that the speaker in the said video had made "a similar threat to Hon'ble Chief Justice of Karnataka by stating people know where the Chief Justice goes for walking."
BACKGROUND
Dismissing the petitions filed by Muslim girl students, seeking protection of their right to wear hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court, on 15 March, had said:
"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith... The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that is constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to."
The high court also held that the Karnataka government had the power to pass the order it had on 5 February, stating that students would have to wear uniforms and that there was no case made out for its invalidation. There were no grounds for disciplinary inquiries against school authorities who had denied entry to Muslim girls for failing to wear uniforms either.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)
