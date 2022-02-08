Journalists May Lose Govt Accreditation Over 'State Security' Under New Policy

The new provision, which was not a part of the policy issued in 2013, was added under the ‘General Terms of Accreditation’ section.

The policy also prohibits journalists from displaying their accreditation on social media, visiting cards or letterheads. In the General Terms section, the provision states, “An accredited media person shall not use the words ‘Accredited to the Government of India’ on public/social media profile, visiting cards, letter heads or any other form or any published work.”

'Online News Platforms Eligible'

In a first, online news platforms will now be considered for accreditation, under the new policy. However, news aggregators will not be considered.

Online platforms that have existed for over a year are eligible for accreditation. A website with 10 to 50 lakh unique visitors per month can get one journalist accredited, while one with over 1 crore unique visitors per month can get four journalists accredited, as per the new policy.