World Press Freedom Index: India Ranked at 142 Among 180 Countries

The World Press Freedom Index, published by the international profit organisation Reports Without Borders (RSF) on Tuesday, 20 April, released its rankings. Like last year, India was ranked 142 in the list of 180 countries.

Seeing a steady decline in its press freedom ranking since 2016, India continues to be counted among the countries classified “bad” for journalism and is termed as "one of the most dangerous countries for journalists trying to do their jobs properly", the report said.

The list is topped by Norway, and is followed by Finland and Denmark. Eritrea stands at 180, standing below North Korea and Turkmenistan. China is ranked 177 in the index.

In the South Asian neighbourhood, Nepal is at 106, Sri Lanka at 127, Myanmar (before the coup) at 140, Pakistan at 145 and Bangladesh at 152.