Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Approval for Emergency Use in India
This is the fifth vaccine after Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna, and Sputnik V to be approved in India.
Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has been given approval for emergency use in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Saturday, 7 August.
A single-dose vaccine, it's the fifth vaccine to be approved for use in India after Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna, and Sputnik V.
"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19 (sic)," Mandaviya tweeted.
Johnson & Johnson had said that its vaccine is 66 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 and was proven to be 72 percent effective against moderate and severe disease in the United States.
The vaccine, however, was found to be 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, 28 days after vaccination in all adults, it said.
India's Biological E will produce the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the company had announced on 18 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.