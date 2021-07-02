Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine 'Effective' Against Delta Variant

In order to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine against different strains of the COVID-19 virus, the company had collected the blood samples of eight participants to study the antibodies produced.

Another study on the vaccine was conducted by the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which evaluated the durability of the immune response in 20 participants of an early-stage vaccine study.

The data from the research showed that the number of antibodies produced by the vaccine in response to the Delta variant were significantly higher than those formed against the Beta variant that had been discovered first in South Africa.