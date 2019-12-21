Jharkhand Man Awarded Death Penalty For Rape & Murder of Student
A special CBI court on Saturday, 21 December, sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a 19-year-old BTech student at her home three years ago.
Pronouncing the quantum of punishment on Saturday, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.
Also Read : Law Student Gang Raped in Ranchi, 12 Arrested
Loading...
The Crime
The CBI, which took over the case on the recommendation of the Jharkhand government, lodged an FIR against Raj on 28 March 2018 and arrested him in June this year.
The student was found dead at her home in Ranchi with her face and torso charred. The autopsy report revealed that she was killed after being raped.
Raj hails from Bihar's Nalanda district.