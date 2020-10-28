J&K’s New Land Laws: A ‘Massive Attack’ On Rights Of Kashmiris?

The Union Home Ministry’s announcement of new rules, which make all Indian citizens eligible to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked outrage in the Valley.

It has also mounted pressure on the recently cobbled-up ‘Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration’ (PAGD), led by Dr Farooq Abdullah, that seems to be running out of options to fight back the aggressive posturing of the BJP-led central government.

The significant announcement was made on Tuesday, 27 October, through a 111-page gazette notification called the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020.