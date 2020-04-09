J&K: Many Attend Militant’s Funeral, Booked for Lockdown Violation

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday, 8 April, registered an FIR against the persons who had gathered at the funeral of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant commander Sajad Nawab Dar and violated the coronavirus protocol, The Indian Express reported.

The JeM terrorist commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Several people had gathered outside the JeM commander’s house, thereby, violating the social distancing norms and the health advisories issued by the government.

“An FIR [was registered] under relevant sections against the persons who gathered at the funeral of JeM militant Sajad Nawab Dar killed in an encounter in Sopore for violating the COVID-19 protocol and government advisories regarding the social gathering,” mentioned Sopore Police’s statement, The Indian Express reported.