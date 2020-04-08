JeM Commander Neutralised in Encounter in J&K’s Sopore

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 8 April, police said.

"A JeM commander has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Sopore," a police official said.

He identified the slain militant as Sajad Nawab Dar. The official said further details of the operation were awaited.