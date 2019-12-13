Protests Erupt at Jamia, AMU Over Citizenship Act; Clashes Ensue

The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, allege that the police also used tear gas to thwart their march.

Nabeel, an MBA student at Jamia said the students only wanted to take out a silent march against the Amendment Act, when the police set up barricades and didn’t let them move. “When we pushed the barricades, they first lathicharged us. We were agitated and there was stone pelting. But we didn’t aim the stones at anyone,” he said.

Another student, Habiba said the police should have let the students protest in peace. “We were here to protest an act that makes us foreigners in our own land.” Habiba added that several students were injured in lathi charge and asked how they would appear for exams on Saturday.

Although students have petitioned the varsity to postpone exams, there is no word from JMI on the matter.