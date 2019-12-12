Will Seek President’s Rule in WB If Violence Continues: BJP

Catch all the live updates on the protests against the amended Citizenship Act here.
Accusing ‘Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators’ for being behind the ongoing mayhem and arson in several parts of West Bengal, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Saturday, 14 December, said that the party will seek imposition of President’s Rule in the state if the situation continues.
Earlier on Saturday, portion of a railway station complex in West Bengal’s Howrah district was set on fire by a mob who also thrashed security personnel guarding it, reported PTI.
Massive protests erupted in Delhi and the Northeast against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Left parties will hold a nationwide protest against the new Citizenship Law on 19 December
- Several buses, empty trains and part of a railway station were torched in West Bengal
- Internet services across Assam will remain suspended till Monday, 16 December to maintain law and order
- AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Act, Lawyer Nizam Pasha has said
Union Minister Rameswar Teli's House in Assam's Duliajan Attacked by Protesters
The house of Union minister Rameswar Teli in Assam's Duliajan was attacked by anti-Citizenship Bill protesters on Wednesday night, officials said.
They said properties were damaged at the minister's house at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, without giving further details, reported PTI.
The Union minister of state for food processing industries represents Dibrugarh in Lok Sabha.
Stones Pelted at House of Assam CM Amidst Protests Against Citizenship Bill
Stones were pelted at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night amidst largescale protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said stones were thrown at the house of the chief minister in the Lakhinagar area, reported PTI.
Union Muslim League to File Writ Petition Against CAB
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will file a writ petition against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Supreme Court today, news agency ANI reported.
CAB Attempt to Reduce Muslims Into Second Class Citizens in India: Lawmaker
India's Citizenship Amendment Bill is an attempt to reduce minority Muslims into second class citizens, a Muslim-American Congressman has said as the contentious bill got the clearance from both the houses of the Indian parliament.
The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.
People Defy Curfew in Guwahati, Army Conducts Flag March
The people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday, 12 December, morning to protest against the Citizen (Amendment) Bill as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city.
Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew last night while the Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.
Cong MP Gives 'Suspension of Business Notice' in RS Over Situation in Northeast
Congress MP Ripun Bora has given a 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over the 'current situation of Assam and northeast region.'
I Assure No One Can Take Away Your Rights: PM to Assam on Passing of CAB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 12 December, assured the people of Assam and the Northeast that they have nothing to worry about after the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and that no one can take away their rights.
"I want to assure them - no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister further said that the Central government is totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6.
Flights Cancelled/Rescheduled Due to Situation in Northeast
The Kolata Airport, on Thursday said that all flights from Kolkata (West Bengal) to Dibrugarh sector (Assam) have been cancelled due to the law and order situation in the region, after the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Apart from that, IndiGo airlines also announced that it will cancel all the flights to and from the region for today, due to the same reason. The airlines further asked flyers to choose an alternative flight and said that they can get a refund.
Cong MPs Move Adjournment Motion Over Law and Order Situation in Northeast
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, K Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over the unrest in north eastern states and the law and order situation in the region.
Ranji Matches in Assam, Tripura Suspended
Ranji Trophy matches in Assam and Tripura have been suspended due to the protests and curfew over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the BCCI was quoted by ANI as saying.
IUML Files Writ Petition Against CAB in SC
The Indian Union Muslim League has filed a writ petition against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Supreme Court, a day after it was passed in the Rajya Sabha.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal will represent Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the Supreme Court. The Muslim League, in its petition, has pleaded the SC to declare the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as illegal and void, news agency ANI reported.
Passenger Trains Operation to Assam, Tripura Suspended
All passenger train operations to Assam, Tripura have been suspended in view of security issues, the Northeast Frontier Railways said. The governing body says that the decision was taken last night.
It further said that long distance trains have been cut short to terminate at Guwahati. Many passengers have been left stranded at Guwahati and Kamakhya, the statement said.
ISL Match Between Northeast Utd, Chennaiyin FC Postponed
Indian Super League (ISL) match between Northeast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed, due to the ongoing tensions in Assam’s Guwahati.
AAP MP Gives 'Suspension of Business' Notice in RS Over Situation in Northeast
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267, on 'protest in Assam, Tripura and the northeastern region over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Left Parties to Organise Country-Wide Protests on 19 December
Left parties will organise protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, on 19 December. news agency ANI reported.
CAB Necessitated as NRC Excluded Those Who Entered Assam After March 1971
The Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Thursday, 12 December, said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was necessitated as the NRC process in Assam would have excluded all those who entered the state after 24 March 1971.
Assam CM Sonowal Urges People of Assam to Maintain Calm
Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has appealed to the people of his state to maintain peace and not get misled in the wake of tensions over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Anti-CAB Protests in Assam: Police Opens Fire on Protestors
The Police opened fire to disperse the protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Lalungaonn area on Thursday. Some people are reported to have been injured in the firing, a senior police officer said.
The officer did not specify the number of people injured in the firing, though the protestors claimed that at least four persons were injured.
Defying curfew, protesters came out on the streets of Guwahati on Thursday to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that was passed in Parliament even as the Army conducted flag marches in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Tinsukia.
Girl in Her 20s Dies Due to Police Firing in Dibrugarh: Report Claims
A young girl, in her 20s, has died due to police firing during Citizenship Ammendment Bill protests in Assam’s Dibrugarh. According to a local reporter, more casualties can be expected from the protests.
Day Four of Ranji Trophy Game in Assam Suspended Due to Curfew Over CAB
Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy game between Assam and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in Guwahati were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the city following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
The hosts were in the middle of their series-opener against the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB). However, after stating that the game in Tripura -- between the hosts and Jharkhand -- was also suspended, the BCCI clarified that this match was going ahead as scheduled despite the protests in Agartala.
"We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players and match officials have been advised to remain in the hotel. At this stage, the safety of the players and match officials is paramount," BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.
People of Northeast Against the Bill: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, while speaking to the media, said that there is unrest in every part of the country, but the situation is worse in the northeastern states due to the passage of the Bill.
Azad said that the people of northeast, irrespective of religion, are against the Bill.
'Courageous Step': RSS Hails Passage of Citizenship Bill
RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday, 12 December, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament and described it as a "courageous step".
Joshi said the stand of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always been that Hindus that comes to India because of persecution in another country cannot be termed as an intruders, but refugees.
The bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha passed it on Monday, 9 December.
Talking to reporters, Joshi dubbed it as a "courageous step" and thanked the BJP-led central government, the prime minister and the Home minister for taking the initiative.
Addressing Jharkhand Rally, PM Modi Blames Congress for Tensions in Northeast
While addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, said that the Congress is making attempts to fuel tensions in the Northeast. He said that the Central government will work with state governments for the development of the Northeast regions.
Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar Removed Due to CAB Protests
Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar has been removed from his position in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. According to PTI, Munna Prasad Gupta will be the new city police chief.
India Moving Towards Hindu Supremacy: Pak PM Imran Khan Criticises CAB
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that India is moving systematically into its Hindu Supremacist Agenda under the current government.
He further laid out that from the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, to the stripping down of 2 million Muslims of Indian citizenship during NRC and now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law, has all worked in only one direction.
Assam ADGP Transferred, GP Singh to Take Charge
Assam's additional general of police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal transferred as ADGP (CID); GP Singh appointed in his place, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Cancels 12-14 December Trip to India: Sources
According to ANI sources, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has canceled his visit to India. He was scheduled to visit the country from 12 December – 14 December.
News agency ANI quoted Momen as saying that he had to cancel the trip due to the increasing demand in Bangladesh.
“Given increasing demand at home, I have decided to cancel the visit. However, I am looking forward to attending the next meeting in January. I am sending our DG to attend the event,” he said.
Section of People Spreading Misinformation: Assam CM Sonowal
Speaking to news agency ANI, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal said a "section of people is trying to make the situation aggravated by spreading misinformation and misleading people.”
Terming their attempt as "false propaganda", he appealed the people "to maintain peace and tranquility.”
Mamata to Meet MPs, MLAs on CAB Issue
West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of MPs and MLAs on 20 December to discuss strategy to counter Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, news agency PTI reported quoting party sources.
Protestors Vandalise AGP Headquarters in Guwahati
Headquarters of the Assam Gono Parishad in the city's Ambari area was attacked on Thursday by people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, police said.
The protestors went inside the building, located on the Gopinath Bordoloi Road in the heart of the city, and smashed a few window panes and damaged the property, they said.
Several vehicles, including those of the police, parked outside the building were also vandalised, they added.
Airlines Cancel Flights to Assam
Airlines on Thursday cancelled flights to various places in Assam in the wake of unrest in the state.
IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet are among the carriers that have cancelled their flights, while GoAir and AirAsia India announced waiving date change fee.
The development comes amid widespread protests across the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Stones Thrown at Assam Police Chief's Convoy
Stones were thrown at Assam Police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta's convoy on Thursday when he was touring the city, ravaged by violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
The cavalcade was on the Guwahati-Shillong Road near Christian Basti where it was attacked. Stones were thrown at several vehicles in the convoy that was on its way from the Secretariat.
Singer Papon Cancels Delhi Show, Says His Home State Is 'Burning'
Singer Papon on Thursday pulled out of a music show in Delhi, saying he would not be able to entertain fans when his home state Assam was "burning, crying and under curfew" over the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.
"Dear Delhi, I am very sorry but I have decided not to do the concert tomorrow at 'imperfectoshor' as planned! My home state Assam is burning, crying and under curfew! I won't be able to entertain you the way I should in my present state of mind!" the singer tweeted.
Kerala Won't Accept CAB: Pinarayi Vijayan
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state “will not accept the Citizenship Amendment Bill”.
“CAB is unconstitutional. The central government is trying to divide India on religious lines. This is a move to sabotage equality and secularism,” he said.
Internet, SMS Blocked in Meghalaya; Curfew in Parts of Shillong
The Meghalaya government blocked Internet and SMS services from 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, curfew will be imposed in parts of capital Shillong from 10 pm.
At Least Two Die in Police Firing in Guwahati
At least two persons died due to bullet injuries on Thursday after police opened fire on protesters in Assam's Guwahati, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
An official of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital told PTI that one person was "brought dead" and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.
The official, however, could not give their names, saying that "they were brought unidentified".
The state has been on edge as thousands of angry protesters came out on streets defying curfew, thumbing their nose at Army contingents staging flag marches, and clashing with police across cities.
Bangladesh Home Minister Also Cancels India Visit: Report
Hours after Bangladesh’s foreign minister AK Abdul Momen called off his scheduled two-day visit to India, the neighbouring country’s home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has also reportedly cancelled his visit.
Khan was to visit Shillong to attend an event by the freedom fighters welfare trust for the support by people in the region for Bangladesh liberation in the war of 1971.
Curfew Imposed in Various Parts of Assam
Indefinite curfew imposed in Assam's Tezpur and Dhekiajuli towns, night curfew in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Charaideo districts, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
Meghalaya Ministers Fail to Reach Airport, CM Postpones Meeting With Shah
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday postponed a scheduled meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as his cabinet colleagues failed to reach the Guwahati Airport to board a plane to Delhi, amid curfew and violent protests in the neighbouring state.
Sangma, who had managed to reach the LGB airport, however, left for the national capital, official sources said.
"The CM had visited western Meghalaya earlier in the day. He took a separate route to reach the airport, on the outskirts of Guwahati. His cabinet colleagues, however, were stuck in violence-hit Guwahati," one of the sources said.
Cong Says Northeast Situation Akin to J&K
Amid violent protests in Assam and elsewhere in the northeast against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), the Congress on Thursday said the situation in the region was "extremely disturbing", and what was happening there was a repeat of Jammu and Kashmir.
The opposition party also accused the BJP of "insulting, ignoring and forgetting the northeast" and alleged "this level of outrage has been provoked" by the ruling party.
The Congress said that these protests, which, according to officials, claimed at least two lives in Assam on Thursday, are "spontaneous" and are not linked to any political party.
Assam Handloom Minister's House Attacked
Assam Handloom Minister Ranjit Dutta's house at Behali in Sonitpur was attacked on Thursday by protestors opposing the CAB and indefinite curfew was imposed in Tezpur and Dhekiajuli towns of the district, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
Crowds of protestors gathered before his house in large numbers and threw stones. However, the damage to the house was minimal as the police reached the spot on time and dispersed them, the officials said.
Activist Akhil Gogoi Arrested
Police arrested RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi on Thursday in Assam's Jorhat district, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
Assam Governor Appeals for Peace
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi issued a statement on the ongoing unrest and urged the protestors to maintain peace.
“I would like to request the students, brothers and sisters, protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam, to not lose control while registering their protest, and maintain peace in the state,” he said.
“Central government has given an assurance on the floor of the House to protect the interests of Assam. They have also given the assurance to protect the culture, language and rights of the natives of Assam as per Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” he added.
'CAB Will Create Division Among Communities': Assam Speaker Tells Government
Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Thursday said doubts expressed over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are not baseless, and there is a strong possibility of it creating division if implemented.
In a statement, Goswami appealed to the Central government to take necessary steps to redress the anger and grievances of the people of Assam.
“After the passage of the bill by the Rajya Sabha yesterday, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has become an act. Though I should not comment on the Act as I am discharging Constitutional duties as Speaker, but as a person working for the nation and community through the Assam agitation, I feel that the doubt created by this act is not baseless,” he said.
“There is a strong possibility of creating division among different castes, communities and languages if this act is implemented,” he said.
Internet Suspension in Assam Extended for 48 Hours
Mobile internet service suspended for 48 more hours in 10 districts of Assam -Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup.
Assam Film Body Chief Resigns from BJP
Assamese superstar Jatin Bora, who is also chairman of the state's film finance development corporation, resigned from the BJP on Thursday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Bora announced his decision at an AASU-sponsored meeting at Latasil field here to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the presence of thousands of protestors which included artistes like Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg.
Govt Will Try to Address Concerns Over CAB, Shah Assures Tripura Delegations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured a delegation of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a BJP ally, that the Modi government would try to address their concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
The home minister also had a separate meeting with Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, the head of the royal family of Tripura, and Tripura People's Front (TPF) president Patal Kanya Jamatia on the matter.
“Met with delegations of IPFT and Joint Movement Against CAB from Tripura and discussed their concerns over CAB. Modi government will try to solve their issues in a positive way,” Shah tweeted.
BJP MP Blames Congress for Influx of Illegal Immigrants Into Northeast
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey held the Congress responsible for the influx of illegal immigrants into the Northeast.
Speaking in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Dubey, who represents Jharkhand's Godda constituency in Parliament, alleged that a Congress leader had facilitated illegal immigrations from Bangladesh.
ABSU Demands Steps by Centre to Allay Fears of Tribals and Indigenous People
The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Thursday demanded that the Centre take immediate steps to allay fears of tribal and indigenous people of Assam and the North East post the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The ABSU in a statement demanded that the Centre also take appropriate steps to ensure fool proof constitutional safeguards for the tribal and indigenous people of Assam and the North East to protect and preserve tribal and indigenous people's identity, language, land and rights, reported PTI.
Citizenship Bill Gets Nod From President
President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to The Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, reported ANI.
Assam Cops Thrash Staffers of TV News Channel Inside Its Guwahati Office
As protests raged against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati, on Thursday evening, Assam police personnel barged into the office of Prag News, a private TV news channel, and beat up its staffers, Scroll.in reported.
Curfew Relaxed in Dibrugarh, Protesters Observing Fast in Guwahati
The indefinite curfew which was in force in Dibrugarh municipal area was relaxed for 5 hours on Friday even as large number of people gathered in Chandmari area of Guwahati to observe a fast called by the AASU to protest against the Citizenship Act.
In Dibrugarh municipal area the indefinite curfew was relaxed from 8 am, officials said.
The Army and the security forces were conducting flag marches in Guwahati town which was the epicentre of the protests, besides Dibrugarh and Tezpur.
A large number of people, including artists, singers and filmstars are observing a 10-hour fast called by the influential students' organisation against the Citizenship Act from 6 am.
AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said that the protests will continue.
US Urges India to Protect Rights of Religious Minorities
The US has urged India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with its Constitution and democratic values as it continues to monitor the developments in various Indian states related to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
"We are closely following developments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies," a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday, reported PTI.
"The US urges India to protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's Constitution and democratic values," the spokesperson said.
Japan PM May Cancel Visit Over Citizenship Act Protests: Reports
Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, 15 December, Japan’s Jiji Press was quoted by Reuters as saying.
The news comes in as Assam’s Guwahati, which was supposed to be the venue of a summit between Abe and PM Modi, is engulfed in massive unrest over the controversial Citizenship Act.
Met Amit Shah to Tell Him About SC Challenge to CAB: TPF President
A day after Home Minister Amit Shah met with Pradyot Deb Barman, the head of the Royal Dynasty of Tripura and the President of TPF, Barman has said that he went to meet the Home Minister to tell him that he is going to the Supreme Court over the controversial Bill.
Replying to Amit Shah's tweet, Barman said, "Told him we are going to SC against CAB as we cannot compromise! No retreat no surrender!"
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted about the meeting. "Had a meeting with Shri Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, head of Manikya Dynasty, the royal family of Tripura and Patal Kanya Jamatia, President of TPF," Shah had said on Thursday, 12 December.
Sena Slams Centre on Citizenship Law, Violence in North-East
The Shiv Sena on Friday attacked the Centre, saying it brought the new citizenship law to show it is the sole saviour of Hindus and asked what kind of politics it is playing by inviting uncalled for pain after the move caused violence in the north-eastern states.
The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this week, and became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it on Thursday night.
Shiv Sena Slams Centre Over Citizenship Act, Says Promoted Uncalled for Pain
The Shiv Sena on Friday, 13 December, attacked the Centre, saying it brought the new citizenship law to show it is the sole saviour of Hindus and asked what kind of politics it is playing by inviting uncalled for pain after the move caused violence in the north-eastern states.
The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this week, and became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it on Thursday night.
DMK Youth Wing Protests Over CAB in Tamil Nadu
DMK Youth wing, headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin took to the streets in Saidapet strongly condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act.
AT least 200 people have gathered, and over 40 people have been detained so far.
First Set of Petitions Challenging Citizenship Act Filed in Supreme Court
The Uttar Pradesh based "Peace Party" will file a petition in the Supreme Court today, along with two separate petitions, challenging the constitunional validity of the Citizenship Act.
The "Peace Party" has said in its petition that the Constitution does not allow classification on the basis of religion. The bill is in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.
Another petition, filed by a Law student from Symbiosis Law School, along with two Lawyers have also moved the Apex court challenging the Constitutional Validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019.
Apart from these two, TMC MP Mahua Moitra has also moved SC challenging the amended Citizenship Act.
CJI Bobde, however, has said that there will be no hearing it today, declines to give any date urgently. Justice Bobde asks the lawyers to go to the mentioning officer.
Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy After High Commissioner Heckled in Guwahati Protests
Bangladesh, on 13 December, summoned the Indian envoy to lodge a protest after an angry crowd attacked the convoy of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati on Thursday, 12 December.
Cong, IUML File Adjournment Motion Over CAB Protests
Congress and Indian Union Muslim League has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the 'Protests in Assam and other parts of the country against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act'.
Amnesty India Urges Govt to Not Use Force on CAB Protesters
Responding to the recent clashes between security forces and civilians, leading to the death of two civilians in Guwahati, Assam after police opened fire, Amnesty India’s Executive Director, Avinash Kumar said that the Government of India should ensure that the right to life is protected at all costs.
He further said that the Government must immediately order security forces to stop using excessive, including lethal force against protesters..
“These measures will only lead to further alienation of people in the region and escalate the risk of further human rights violations. Amnesty India calls upon the Government of India to lift the suspension. It urges both the centre and state governments to immediately engage with various sections of the people for a peaceful dialogue and repeal the discriminatory amendments," Kumar said.
'Vandalism Has No Place in Any Democratic Process': Assam CM
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday, 13 December, warned of taking strong action against those involved in arson and violence, saying vandalism has no place in any democratic process.
Sonowal also asserted that he was committed to protect the rights of the indigenous people of the state and urged parents of students to persuade them not to join any agitation which turns violent.
'Centre Cannot Force Us to Abide By Citizenship Law': Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that the Centre “cannot force us” to abide by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
CPI (M) Holds Protests in Kerala, AASU Keeps Agitation Alive With Demonstration in Guwahati
The Communist Part of India (Marxist) workers and leaders, in Kerala's Kottayam, on Friday 13 December, held protests over the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Earlier, members of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) had also held protests in Guwahati.
Do We Want to be Part of a Process of Divisiveness: MP CM Kamal Nath Asks
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Friday 13 December, said that he will support whatever the Congress’ decision will be, on the Citizenship Amendment Bill. He, however, asked, "do we want to be a part of a process that sows seeds of divisiveness?
West Bengal CM Mamata to Hold Rally Against Citizenship Act on Monday
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday 16 December, will hold a massive rally to protest against the controversial citizenship Act.
Announcing a series of protest programmes across the state, the CM also said that she has cancelled her visit to Delhi to attend a meeting on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.
"The Citizenship Act will divide India. As long as we are in power, not a single person in the state will have to leave the country," the chief minister added.
Cong Leader Jairam Ramesh Moves SC Challenging Citizenship Act
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also approached the Supreme Court, challenging validity of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Amendments Like CAB Applicable to All States: Govt Sources
Responding to five states which have said they will not implement Citizenship Amendment Act, government sources told news agency ANI, "Issue of citizenship comes under the union list by 7th schedule of the Constitution. Such amendment is applicable to all states."
26 Indian Army Columns Deployed in Assam
26 Indian Army columns have been deployed in Assam to support the Central Armed Police Forces.
11 Pleas Filed in SC Against Citizenship Act
As of 2:45 pm on Friday, 11 pleas have been filed against Citizenship Amendment Act. The petitions have been filed by the following parties: Indian Union Muslim League, Mahua Moitra, Peace Party, Rihai Manch and Citizens against Hate, Jairam Ramesh, Ehtesham Hashmi, Pradyot Deb Barman, Jan Adhikaar Party General Secretary Faizuddin, Former High Commissioner Deb Mukherjee and others, Advocate ML Sharma
Amit Shah Cancels Shillong Visit
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 13 December, cancelled his visit to Meghalaya's cpital Shillong. He was scheduled to visit the North East Police academy on Sunday.
Two Delhi Metro Stations Closed Due to Citizenship Act Protests
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMCR) on Friday closed entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations due to students' protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath have been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC said on Twitter.
Murshidabad Railway Station Set on Fire
Railway station in Bengal's Murshidabad set on fire by people protesting amended Citizenship Act.
Trains Cancelled Amid Protests
Due to agitation in Assam and North East (NF Railway) six trains have been cancelled and two trains have been partially cancelled, Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway, announced.
Security Personnel Barged in Office, Beat Up Employees, Claims TV Channel
Security personnel, including CRPF jawans, had barged into the office of a private TV channel of Assam, 'Prag News' and beaten up its staffers with batons during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, a senior official of the channel said.
At around 8 pm on Thursday, security personnel wielding batons and shields opened gates of the office in Ulubari area of the city and beat up some staffers sitting inside the compound, its Managing Editor Pranoy Bordoloi said.
The channel official said the security forces then entered the office building and beat up more employees at the reception area.
“It was completely unprovoked and there was no reason for them to enter a media office. We demand an unconditional apology from Assam police,” Bordoloi said.
Another Petition Filed Against Citizenship Act
Leader of Opposition of Assam Debabrata Saikia, MP from Barpeta Abdul Khaleque, and MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi move SC Challenging Citizenship Act.
'Welfare of Country and Politics Should be Kept Apart': Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, commenting on the Citizenship Amendment act said that the welfare of the country should not be politicised.
“Welfare of the county and politics should be kept apart. Should we spread red carpet for the foreign nationals who are entering our country? They come here acquire voting rights, buy properties,” he said.
“People of Hindu,Sikh, Buddhist,Jain&Christian communities who don't find place in any other country will be given citizenship.We're neither against Muslims nor we're asking anyone to go to Pakistan. There's nothing to worry. Rumours are being spread,” he added.
50 Jamia Students Detained After Clash With Police
Fifty Jamia Millia Islamia students were detained following a clash between police and students after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate and prevented from carrying out their march.
The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also allegedly resorted to stone-pelting. However, the protestors alleged that police resorted to stone-pelting first and students threw stones in response to the attack.
AMU Students, Teachers Hold Protests on Campus Against Amended Citizenship Law
Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students and teachers organised separate protest marches on Friday and handed over two memorandums to authorities, demanding immediate withdrawal of the amendments made to the Citizenship Act.
The district administration has blocked internet services in Aligarh district since midnight in view of the protests planned against the amended Citizenship Act and to ensure peace and order.
Railway Station in Bengal's Murshidabad Set on Fire by People Protesting Amended Citizenship Act
A large number of people on Friday descended on the streets in West Bengal's Murshidabad district in protest against the Citizenship Act, ransacking Beldanga railway station, setting portions of the complex on fire and thrashing the RPF officials deputed there, officials told PTI.
Mumbai Protest Over CAB: Three Activists Taken Away in Police Vehicle, Crowd Disbursed
Mumbai Police denied permission for a protest against the Act that was supposed to take place along the Marine Drive. Three activists Kannan Gopinathan, Fahad Ahmad and Feroze Mithiborwala were taken away in a police vehicle.
Stop Using Excessive Force Against Protesters in Northeast: Amnesty to Centre
Human rights watchdog Amnesty International India has urged the Centre to immediately order its security forces "to stop using excessive force against protesters" agitating against the amended Citizenship Act in the northeast.
Its executive director Avinash Kumar, in a press statement, said the Centre must ensure that the right to life is protected at all cost.
"The use of excessive force by the security personnel against the protestors will only lead to further alienation of people in the region and escalate the risk of further human rights violations," he said.
He urged both the Centre and state governments to "immediately engage with various sections of the people for a peaceful dialogue and repeal the discriminatory amendments".
"While the Centre denies any form of discrimination but the citizenship amendments clearly weaponise the NRC process against Muslims," Kumar said.
Guwahati: Christian Teenager Killed in 'Firing' Hailed as 'Martyr'
Sentiments against the amended Citizenship Act ran high today at the burial of a 17-year-old Christian youth who died in an alleged firing incident while he was returning from a protest venue, with many locals hailing him as a “martyr.”
Sam Stafford died Thursday night after sustaining a “bullet injury” at Namgarh area, a few kilometers from his home at Hatigaon, while he was returning from Latasil playground, where singer Zubeen Garg performed in solidarity with protestors against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Family members alleged that he was grievously injured after some persons, who were in a four-wheeler, fired at a group of people in dark “late evening” at Namgarh, reported PTI.
US Embassy Issues Travel Alert for India's Northeast States
US Embassy and Consulates in India have issued a travel alert for US citizens in northeastern states of India, reported ANI.
US Concerned About Implications of Citizenship Law
The United States is concerned about the implications of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in India, a top American diplomat responsible for monitoring international religious freedom said on Friday.
“One of India's great strengths is its Constitution. As a fellow democracy, we respect India's institutions, but are concerned about the implications of the CAB Bill,” Sam Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, said in a tweet.
Amid Protests, Assam Journos Skip Meeting With CM Sonowal
Amidst the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a meeting called by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with the media, however, it received a cold response on Thursday.
According to a source, only six journalists honoured the invitation, from of them from national media organisations based in Delhi, reported newslaundry.
'It's an Internal Issue, We Trust Indian Democracy': Maldives Parl Speaker
Speaker of Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019: “It's an internal issue of India. We have trust in Indian democracy. The process went through both the Houses of Parliament,” reported ANI.
Curfew Relaxed in Guwahati
The curfew in Assam’s Guwahati has been relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday.
NSF Calls 6-Hour Band on Saturday to Protest Against Amended Citizenship Act
The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called a 6-hour bandh on Saturday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
The bandh will begin at 6 am.
"Pursuant to the resolution adopted in the Emergency Executive Council Meeting of NSF, held on Friday at the Federation's Headquarter, it was unanimously decided to call for a six-hour total bandh in all the Naga inhibited areas, starting from 6 am to 12 noon on December 14," a NSF statement said.
"The bandh has been called to express the resentment of the Naga people against the passing of the contentious CAB in the Parliament, much against the interests and the sentiments of the Indigenous people in the North East states," the statement said.
States Have No Power to Reject Citizenship Law, Says MHA
State governments have no powers to reject the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 as the legislation was enacted under the Union List of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution, a top official said on Friday.
The statement came after chief ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh announced that the law is "unconstitutional" and has no place in their respective states.
"The states have no powers to deny implementation of a central law which is in the Union List," the top official from the Home Ministry said.
Political Parties in Kerala Unite Against Citizenship Act, to Hold Hunger Strike
Political parties of Kerala, will come together to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, 16 December, by organising a hunger strike.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the ministers, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and other political party leaders will take part in the hunger strike to be held at 10 am at matryr’s column in Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram. The protest will press the demands to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and to protect constitutional values.
Indian Army Advisory About Fake News
The Indian Army has issued an advisory to people to be cautious against fake news and disinformation being spread by some people on social media regarding its action in the Northeast.
Meghalaya Delegation Urges Amit Shah to Implement ILP in State
The Delegation of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance led by Chairman and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Home Minister Amit Shah on 14 December in the night and urged Shah to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state of Meghalaya as well. According to a press release, the delegation also informed the Home Minister of shortages of essential commodities amid the situation in Assam.
Curfew in Dibrugarh Relaxed From 8 AM to 2 PM
Curfew in Dibrugarh has been relaxed from 8 am to 2 pm today, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said.
Countries Issue Travel Advisory for Northeast Amid Violence
The US, in an advisory posted on the website of its mission in New Delhi, asked American citizens in the northeastern states to exercise caution following the protests and violence in response to the CAA, the Hindustan Times reported,
“Government curfews are in place in some areas. Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted.... Protests have also been reported in other parts of the country,” the advisory said, noting the US government has “temporarily suspended official travel to Assam”.
The UK Foreign Office said British citizens “should exercise caution if you’re planning to travel in North East India, monitor local media for the latest information, follow instructions of the local authorities and allow more time for travel”.
The French foreign ministry’s advisory alerted French citizens to “general strikes, demonstrations and scuffles with the police…in several cities in the states of Assam and Tripura”. It said air transport to Assam was suspended and travelers should “stay away from any gathering, regularly follow the news and to respect the orders of the Indian authorities (curfew in particular)”.
The Israeli government, in its advisory, asked its citizens not to travel to Assam and to cut short visits to other states of the northeast.
Curfew Relaxed in Shillong From 10 am to 7 pm
The curfew has been relaxed in Meghalya’s Shillong from 10 am to 7 pm on Saturday, according to PTI.
Jamia Postpones Semester Exam Scheduled on Saturday
Jamia Millia Islamia has postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reports PTI.
Jamia students have called for a university lockdown on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against the Act and Friday's violence following clashes with police during their march.
Owaisi Files Petition Challenging Citizenship Act in SC: Lawyer Nizam Pasha
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, Lawyer Nizam Pasha told ANI.
Railways Running Special Trains From Guwahati to Help Stranded Passengers in Assam
Railways is running special trains from Guwahati to help stranded passengers in Assam, where protests are underway against the Citizenship Amendment Act, officials told PTI on Saturday.
One such train was operated on Friday to Dimapur. Another was run to Furkating, the main railway junction in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday and another to Dibrugarh.
Tea Growers Feel Pinch of Assam Protests, Fear Less Production, Sales
Tea growers in Assam have started feeling the pinch of the ongoing protests with partial disruption in production at many gardens and sale of the crop at the Guwahati auction centre being hampered, industry insiders told PTI on Saturday.
Transportation of the produce has also been affected due to the ongoing stir, they said.
"Though winter months are not the peak season, plucking and manufacturing operations in many gardens across the state have been affected amid widespread protest," North Eastern Tea Association adviser Bidyananda Barkakoty told PTI.
Protest Against Citizenship Act in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
A large protest has erupted against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Janpath Metro Station Gates Closed Due to Protest at Jantar Mantar
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday closed entry and exit gates at Janpath metro station in view of a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
On Friday also, entry and exit gates at Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations were closed for over an hour owing to protests against the amended citizenship act.
The stations were closed following a Delhi Police advisory in view of the protest march by Jamia Millia Islamia students from the university campus to Parliament to express their opposition to the controversial legislation.
Oil Tanker Set Ablaze in Assam, Driver Killed as Protests Continue
An oil tanker was set ablaze in Assam's Sonitpur district, killing its driver, even as protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Saturday across the state amid a rail blockade, sit-ins and hunger strikes by different organisations, officials told PTI.
The empty oil tanker, on its way for refilling petrol from Sipajhar in Udalguri district, was set ablaze by a group of people at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur on Friday night, police said.
The driver of the tanker was taken to a private nursing home where he succumbed to severe burn injuries on Saturday morning, they said.
Read the full story here.
Assam Govt Employees Announce Cease Work on 18 Dec Against Citizenship Act
Employees of the Assam government on Saturday announced that they will go for cease work on 18 December in protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita told PTI that all employees of the state government across Assam will not attend offices on 18 December. "We have opposed the Bill since the beginning and will continue to do so till the Act is revoked," he said.
Buses, Trains, Railway Station Torched in Bengal
Violent agitations rocked parts of West Bengal for second consecutive day on Saturday as people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act set several buses on fire and torched portions of a railway station complex, officials told PTI.
Five empty trains set on fire at Lalgola rail station in Murshidabad district, reported NDTV.
Angry protestors torched around 15 buses, both public and private, and blocked traffic on the arterial Kona Expressway in Howrah that connect both NH6 (Mumbai Road) and NH2 (Delhi Road) to Kolkata, the police said.
A portion of the Sankrail railway station complex in Howrah district was also set on fire in the afternoon by hundreds of protestors, they added.
Army Warns People in Northeast About 'Fake News' Against the Force
Amid protests in the Northeast over the amended Citizenship Act, the Army on Saturday advised people to not fall prey to "fake news" directed against the force.
The Army posted a collage of screenshots of social media accounts, accusing them of spreading misinformation against the force by accusing it of carrying out atrocities.
The Army rejected the allegations.
"Please desist from spreading misinformation. Some ill-intentioned (people) are spreading rumours on social media. Be careful of such fake news. The Indian Army — the Army of the country," read a tweet on its official twitter handle.
UGC NET Test for Assam and Meghalaya Candidates Postponed
The UGC National Eligibility Test exam for candidates from Assam and Meghalaya postponed in wake of unrest in the region, reports PTI. The test is for determining the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in Indian universities.
Negligible Number of People to Benefit from Amended Citizenship Act: Sonowal
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the number of people to be benefited by the amended Citizenship Act will be “very negligible”.
The exact number of those people will be disclosed at an appropriate time, he said and urged the people to maintain peace.
“The number of people who will apply (for citizenship under the amended Act) will be very negligible. We are running the government and we have the data. At an appropriate time, you will be able to know all these clearly,” Sonowal said in a video message.
Jamia Students Call off University Lockdown
A day after clashes broke out between students of Jamia University and Delhi police, the students have now called off the university lockdown, reported PTI.
According to the news agency, teachers, alumni and students will conduct peaceful protest against the new Citizenship law.
BJP National Secy Accused Bangladeshi Migrants for the Ongoing Protests
BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha accused the ‘Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators’ for being behind the ongoing mayhem and arson in several parts of West Bengal and said that the party will seek imposition of President's Rule in state if situation continues.