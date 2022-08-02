MP Police Registers Case in Jabalpur Hospital Fire Incident, Five Booked

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) police has registered a case against five people in relation to a major fire that claimed eight lives at a private hospital in Jabalpur on Monday, 1 August.

"A case has been registered under IPC sections 304 (causing death by negligence), 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the Vijayanagr police station of the district," Siddharth Bahuguna, Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur district told The Quint.

Five people, of which four are partners, namely Nishith Gupta, Suresh Patel, Sanjay Patal, Santosh Soni and manager Ram Soni have been booked in the case.

Ram Soni has also been taken into custody by the police.