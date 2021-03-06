Deeply Concerned IT Rules Will Undermine Free Press: Editors Guild

The Editors Guild of India, on Saturday, 6 March, said it is “deeply concerned” about the recent notification of IT Rules that has the “potential to seriously undermine media freedom in India.”

The new IT Rules, issued under the Information Technology Act, 2000, seek to impose a ‘Code of Ethics’ on digital news publications and regulate their functioning.

Claiming that the new rules can impose “unreasonable restrictions” on digital news media and media at large, the EGI’s statement expresses concern that the rules “empower the Union government to block, delete, or modify published news anywhere in the country” without judicial oversight.

The 30-page document, titled ‘Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021’, places a host of strict obligations on online platforms and provides for a three-tier mechanism for regulation of all online media, which confers blocking powers to an inter-ministerial committee.