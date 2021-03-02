Govt Withdraws Notice to Manipur Scribe Issued Under New IT Rules 

According to a report by The Wire, the notice had been issued on 1 March by the district magistrate of Imphal West, Naorem Praveen Singh and was delivered to Chaoba by a large number of policemen.

The online discussion for which this notice has been issued incidentally talked about the new IT rules and was uploaded on Facebook on 28 February, reported The News Minute.

The discussion was titled ‘Media Under Siege: Are Journalists Walking A Tight Rope.’ The panellists were Paojel Chaoba, who is the Executive Editor of TFM, Grace Jajo, an independent journalist, and Ninglun Hanghal, who is a columnist and freelance journalist. The event was hosted by Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha, who is the Associate Editor of TFM.