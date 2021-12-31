'Inventing Names Won't Alter Facts': MEA on China Renaming Places in Arunachal

"The eight residential places in the second batch are Sêngkêzong and Daglungzong in Cona County of Shannan Prefecture, Mani'gang, Duding and Migpain in Medog County of Nyingchi, Goling, Damba in Zayu County of Nyingchi, and Mêjag in Lhunze County of Shannan Prefecture," the report said.

Wamo Ri, Dêu Ri, Lhünzhub Ri and Kunmingxingzê Feng are mountains, while Xenyogmo He as well as Dulain He are rivers, according to the report.

The mountain pass is named Se La, in Cona County, the report added.

As per Xiangmin, "The right to name places in the region should belong to China."

These reports come amid the unresolved border tensions between the two nations, who were involved in a standoff on the eastern Ladakh border in May last year.

On June 15 2020, Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the site of the standoff between the two armies, witnessed a violent clash, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.