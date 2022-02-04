'Don't Want Z-Category Security, Book Attackers Under UAPA': Owaisi in Lok Sabha

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, 4 February, said in the Lok Sabha that he did not want Z-category security, and questioned why his alleged attackers had not been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) yet.

His comments came hours after the central government reviewed Owaisi's security and offered him the Z-category security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Shots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle near a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 3 February. The Hyderabad MP was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident occurred.