PM Says No Detention Centre, But Photos From Matia Prove Otherwise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several contentious remarks in his rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 22 December, at a time when there are nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC).

In his speech, Modi said, "Koi desh ke musalmano ko na detention centre main bheja ja raha hai, na Hindustan main koi detention centre hai (No Indian Muslims are being sent to detention centres and neither are there any detention centres in this country)."

However, media reports and photos proving otherwise surfaced all over the internet again right after his remarks. One such exclusive report The Quint published in September was of a detention centre at Matia, Goalpara district of Assam.