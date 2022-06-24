'India's Consideration for Crude Oil Purchases Well Understood': Foreign Secy
Replying to a question on India’s approach during the upcoming G7 Summit in Germany, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday, 24 June, said that India's trading arrangements for crude oil procurement are based on national energy security consideration.
The foreign secretary, at a media briefing, said that India’s consideration for purchases of crude oil has been understood by the global community, when he was asked about the steps India might take if it faces criticism for its procurement of Russian crude oil.
“India's consideration for crude oil purchases is very well understood. It is appreciated across the countries. I don't see that as any point of assuming any pressure,” he said.
First Visit to UAE Since Prophet Row
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is geared for his first visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 28 June since the ruling party’s former national spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed, which sparked widespread backlash, both domestic and foreign.
“As far as Prophet issue is concerned, almost all Middle East countries have an understanding of India’s position,” Kwatra said.
“We've communicated our stand on various platforms. I don’t think that will be taken forward anymore,” the foreign secretary added.
The PM will visit the Alpine castles of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on 26 and 27 June for the annual G7 summit. From Germany, Modi is to travel to the UAE to pay condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahya, the former president of the Gulf nation.
“PM Modi's visit to UAE will focus on two main issues: first to pay condolences on the passing away of former UAE President & Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, second to congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for becoming President of the UAE.”Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
Speaking of “dynamic, robust, and widespread” relations between India and UAE, Kwatra said, “energy security is an important pillar of our relations. People-to-people connect is another aspect.”
He added that security, environment, education, and investment are other areas of discussion between the two nations.
Kwatra said that India's regular participation at the G7 vividly points to an increasing acceptance of the country's role in finding solutions to key global challenges.
He added that the PM is also scheduled to have an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event during his stay in Germany.
