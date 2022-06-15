UAE Suspends All Exports and Re-exports of Wheat From India For 4 Months

"In order to manage our own overall food security and support the needs of neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries, we have announced some measures regarding wheat exports on 13 May 2022. Let me reaffirm that these measures allow for export on the basis of approvals to those countries who are required to meet their food security demands. This will be done on the request from the concerned governments," India's Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

All exports have been banned, besides those backed by issued letters of credit (LCs) to countries that are seeking food security.

Since the move, India has shipped 4,69,202 tonnes of wheat.

