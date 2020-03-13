India to Look Into Complaint Seeking WSJ Journalist’s Deportation

Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 13 March, asked its Consular, Passport & Visa (CPV) Division to look into the request for the immediate deportation of Wall Street Journal's South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief Eric Bellman.

However, in an official statement, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the matter was simply referred to the related office as a matter of routine. “No such decision on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs,” he said.

According to the statement, a complaint was registered against Bellman “by a private individual on the government’s online grievance redressal platform.”