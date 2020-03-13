‘Stay Where You Are, Don’t Panic’: MEA Advisory to Indians Abroad

"We have also not issued any guidelines to airlines to stop or reduce flights. It's a commercial decision, we leave it to them to decide," he added.

National carrier Air India on Thursday, decided to cancel all its flights to Kuwait till 30 April and curtail services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka.

While services to Rome (Italy) are being discontinued from 15 March to 25 March, flight operations to Milan (Italy) and Seoul in South Korea will remain suspended between 14 March and 28 March, an airline official said.