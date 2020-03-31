QCrime: 19-Yr-Old Stabs Brother; Man Beaten to Death in Vile Parle

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his elder brother during an argument over a cell phone in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Monday, 30 March. The crime occurred during the curfew.

The victim was identified as Abhishek Thakur. His elder brother Aman Thakur, 19, was arrested. He stabbed Abhishek twice with a sharp-edged weapon. Abhishek suffered fatal injuries to his heart and succumbed to death during treatment at GMSH-16.

(Source: The Indian Express)