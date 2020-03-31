QCrime: 19-Yr-Old Stabs Brother; Man Beaten to Death in Vile Parle
1. 19-Year-Old Stabs Younger Brother to Death in Chandigarh
An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his elder brother during an argument over a cell phone in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Monday, 30 March. The crime occurred during the curfew.
The victim was identified as Abhishek Thakur. His elder brother Aman Thakur, 19, was arrested. He stabbed Abhishek twice with a sharp-edged weapon. Abhishek suffered fatal injuries to his heart and succumbed to death during treatment at GMSH-16.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Man Beaten to Death in Vile Parle
A 24-year-old man died after he was beaten up allegedly by residents of Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle (W) after he was caught stealing early on Monday, 30 March.
Police from Juhu, who were on duty at the spot, rescued him. Raju Devendra was taken to Cooper hospital by his brother and mother, where he died at 4 am.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Jalalabad Cong MLA’s Security Guard Hospitalised After Assault, 2 Held
Punjab police constable Amandeep Singh, a security guard with Jalalabad Congress MLA Raminder Awla was injured in an attack by two men at Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district on Monday, 30 March. A shot was also reportedly fired in the air by the assailants, police said.
Amandeep Singh was on his motorcycle when locals Harpreet Sodhi and Navneet Sodhi, with whom he had an old dispute, confronted him. Amandeep, who sustained head injuries, was hospitalised. Navneet and Harpreet were booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and arrested.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Two Cops Suspended for Assaulting Violators
Taking stringent view of alleged police brutality on lockdown violators, Odisha Special on Monday, suspended two of its armed police constables after videos surfaced showing them assaulting and harassing some people.
The constables, Suryakant Samantray and Pradyumna Kumar Samal, were seen making people kneel on the road, beating them and even forcing some to carry their bicycles on their shoulders for stepping out during the nationwide lockdown
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Four Rob Man’s Car at Gunpoint In Ludhiana
Amid the curfew, four men robbed a resident of Joshi Nagar of his car at gunpoint in Haibowal on Saturday night. While two of the accused have been identified as Aman Tidh and his brother Kanu, sons of liquor smuggler Lucky Tidh of Durgapuri, Haibowal, police are yet to establish the identities of their two accomplices.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Meerut Man Attacks Health Team Surveying Coronavirus Cases
A man was arrested for attacking the health team which was conducting a survey to check COVID-19 cases in Karim Nagar on Monday.
The area falls under Nauchandi police station, which has reported the maximum cases. One of the locals allegedly held the team hostage, snatched the survey papers from them and ran away. He was later traced with the help of CCTV footage video and arrested by the police
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Coronavirus in Chandigarh: Tavern Owner Booked for Evicting Migrant Workers
The police on Monday, 30 March, booked a Panchkula resident for evicting eight employees from his tavern on Old Ropar road, Manimajra, where they used to live and work.
The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 188 (disobedience of order of public servant), 269 (whoever, unlawfully or negligently doesn’t act), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station. However, he was later given bail, police officials said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)