QCrime: Labourer Kills Wife in Ludhiana; Man Held for Raping Minor
1. Labourer Bludgeons Wife to Death in Ludhiana’s Koomkalan, Arrested
A labourer allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a wooden cot leg at Gahi Bhaini village here on Sunday morning.
The Koomkalan police have arrested the accused, identified as Sukhbir Singh, 25, and a murder case has been registered against him.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Man Arrested for Raping 6-Year-Old in Mumbai Chawl
DN Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl at his home in a chawl in Andheri (West). According to police, the minor’s mother had left the girl with her mother, who lives in the same chawl, for the night.
The incident took place on 27 March around 8.15pm when the accused spotted the girl playing alone outside his house and took her inside and raped her.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Fake UPI ID Used to Collect Funds Cyber Sleuths On Trail in Delhi
Delhi Police's Cyber Cell is trying to track down a group of fraudsters who created an UPI ID almost matching to that of the Prime Minister's relief funds, which was opened to collect donations to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The ID was circulated through various social media handles but has now been blocked by the cops. Police have also approached the bank with which the fraudsters had opened the account and the UPI platforms to track down the IP address from which it was being operated.
(Source: The Times of India)
4.Case Against Landlord for Evicting Nurse Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Cops
A case was registered on Saturday against a Congress corporator in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur town for allegedly asking his tenant, a nurse, to vacate the house fearing that she could become a carrier of coronavirus.
Sitaram Jaiswal, the corporator, denied the allegation, claiming that he was being framed up.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Ludhiana Central Jail: Four Inmates Escape Scaling Wall; Search On
Four prisoners managed to escape from Ludhiana Central Jail on Tajpur road in wee hours Saturday. Police said that the four prisoners used blankets as rope to scale a wall and ran away.
Jail authorities noticed that four of them were missing during attendance and counting of prisoners hours later.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. 25 Booked for Attacking Gurdwara Volunteers Serving Langar, Cops in Khadoor Sahib Village
As many as 25 people were booked for assaulting volunteers of a gurdwara who were serving langar (free meal) and a police party at Lohar village of Khadoor Sahib subdivision in the district, police said on Sunday.
Nine of the accused were identified as Tarsem Singh, Nachattar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Resham Singh, Ranjit Singh, Raj Kaur, Kala Singh and Soni, the residents of the same village. The identity of 16 others is yet to be ascertained.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Maharashtra: Three Men Arrested for Hoarding, Illegally Selling Hand Sanitisers
Mumbai Police Friday arrested three men for allegedly storing 5,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, worth an estimated Rs 2.5 lakh, at a flat in Mahim and illegally selling them above their maximum retail prices.
The crime branch raided the flat after it received information that 100 ml bottles of hand sanitiser were being sold for Rs 65, which was Rs 15 more than the MRP. The particular consignment of hand sanitisers were manufactured by Hindustan Laboratories and had been purchased by a medical store in Juhu Koliwada, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Man Threatens Woman of Acid Attack Booked
An unidentified an allegedly threatened a woman of splashing acid on her the 12th of this month.
The matter came to light when the woman lodged an FIR under Section 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person) and 508 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of IPC against an unidentified person at Mutthiganj policestation on Sunday.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Odisha: Prisoners Serving Time for Rape, POCSO Offences Not to Get Parole
Prisoners convicted of rape, acid attack and sexual offences, especially under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and crimes against children relating to kidnapping will not be considered for expeditious parole for decongestion of jails across the state.
The code forms part of the guidelines issued by the Odisha State Legal Services Authorirt (OSLSA) as per a resolution passed by a three-member high-powered committee, of which the acting chief justice of the Odisha high court is the chairman.
(Source: The Times of India)
