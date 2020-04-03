QCrime: Pune Truck Driver Killed; 5 Booked for ‘Honour Killing’

Two men were arrested on Thursday, 2 April, for the murder of a truck driver who was transporting pulses on 30 March. The deceased, Kashinath Rambhau Kadam (55), was attacked by six unidentified persons with knives, police said.

The assailants also attacked Shakil Shaikh (35), the truck’s cleaner and Mohammed Pathan, a tempo driver who was also present at the spot. Pathan, Kadam and Shaikh sustained injuries in the incident. Kadam succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital. Shaikh lodged the FIR of murder and robbery in this case at Daund police station.

(Source: The Indian Express)