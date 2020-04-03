QCrime: Pune Truck Driver Killed; 5 Booked for ‘Honour Killing’
1. Truck Driver Transporting Pulses Robbed & Murdered, 2 Held
Two men were arrested on Thursday, 2 April, for the murder of a truck driver who was transporting pulses on 30 March. The deceased, Kashinath Rambhau Kadam (55), was attacked by six unidentified persons with knives, police said.
The assailants also attacked Shakil Shaikh (35), the truck’s cleaner and Mohammed Pathan, a tempo driver who was also present at the spot. Pathan, Kadam and Shaikh sustained injuries in the incident. Kadam succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital. Shaikh lodged the FIR of murder and robbery in this case at Daund police station.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Father, Four Others Booked for Killing 18-Yr-Old Girl in Patiala
In a suspected case of honour killing, the police have booked a man and four other unidentified persons for allegedly killing his 18-year-old daughter who allegedly eloped with her boyfriend a few days ago.
The police claimed that the accused Ram Singh along with others allegedly killed the girl and then cremated her without any intimation to the police about the death. A case at Banur police station was registered against the accused under sections of murder and concealing evidence of the IPC.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Pune: 20-Yr-Old Found Hanging in Hostel Room
A 20-year-old woman who studied mass communication at a college in Viman Nagar was found hanging in her hostel room on Wednesday night.
College authorities then informed the Pune City Police and doctors. After doctors pronounced her dead, the police took her body to hospital for post-mortem.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Liquor Thefts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Baffle Maharashtra Cops
A number of thefts at liquor shops in Maharashtra's Nagpur have left the policemen baffled in the city.
Four such incidents were reported within 48 hours from liquor shops and beer bars which are shut from 18 March after the government ordered the lockdown. The thieves ran away with liquor worth over Rs 1 lakh from all the four places, an official said.
(Source: NDTV)
5. Bengaluru Health Workers on COVID-19 Recce Manhandled by Residents
On Wednesday, 2 April, a group of state government health workers conducting COVID-19 surveillance in Bengaluru were allegedly surrounded by residents and manhandled.
"The health workers went for a surveillance at Sadiq Nagar. The mosque made an announcement instigating the residents to surround the health workers and they were manhandled by the mob on instruction of the mosque announcement," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said.
(Source: NDTV)
6. Mumbai: Santacruz Trader Held for Storing Masks Worth Rs 35 Lakh
Police arrested a college dropout for allegedly storing 1.79 lakh 3 ply masks worth Rs 35.84 lakh from the mezzanine floor of a hotel in Santacruz (West) on 1 April.
Accused Mahendra Kori (32) took up the contract of black marketing the masks after his business of trading electronic gadgets was hit due to coronavirus
(Source: The Times of India)
7. WhatsApp Group Admin, Member Arrested Near Delhi Over COVID-19 Rumour
Two people, the admin of the WhatsApp group and a member who shared the objectionable post, were arrested in Greater Noida after the member shared a coronavirus rumour on a WhatsApp group, police said.
An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, they said, adding that the mobile phones used by two have also been seized.
(Source: NDTV)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)