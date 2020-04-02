QCrime: 2 Held for Rape in Haryana; Burnt Body Found in Batala
1. Two Held for Rape of 24-Year-Old Woman in Pataudi
Two men were arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 24-year-old woman in Pataudi, the police said on Wednesday, 1 April. According to the police, the suspects are related to the woman and stay in the vicinity of her house at her village in Pataudi.
A case has been registered against both accused under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, the police said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Partially Burnt Body of Youth Found in Batala
A partially burnt body of an unidentified youth was recovered on the outskirts of Buttar village of Batala on Wednesday, 1 April. During initial investigation, the police found that there were injuries, inflicted with sharp-edged weapons, on the head and neck of the deceased.
Fatehgarh Churran DSP Balbir Singh said “It’s a case of murder. Somebody killed the victim and later set his body on fire.” The police had registered a case under Section 302 of IPC against unidentified persons.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Parents Held for ‘Deaths of Newly-Weds’
A day after a newly-married couple allegedly committed suicide in Agra’s Shahganj area, their parents were arrested by Agra police and booked for dowry death and harassment on Wednesday, 1 April. The couple, identified as Gopal (21) and Priya (20), was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside their room. They had got married on January 18 and were living at Ramswaroop Colony, along with Gopal’s parents and his three siblings.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. UP Minister's Daughter-In-Law Booked for Abetment of Suicide
The daughter-in-law of UP’s minister of state for MSME Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Seema Chaudhary, was on Wednesday, 1 April, booked for abetting suicide of her employee, a youth from Meghalaya.
Aldrin Lyngdoh, in his 20s, had killed himself after the eatery he worked at shut shop because of the COVID-19 lockdown. He wrote in a suicide note to Delhi ADGP Robin Hibu hours before he hanged himself. Both Seema and the minister had said Aldrin had been fired months ago. “But Aldrin’s GPS records showed he had been at the restaurant for the past several months, contrary to Seema Chaudhary’s claim that he had trespassed on the property,” said Agra SSP Babloo Kumar.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Mob ‘Attacks’ Police Team in Ahmedabad, 30 Booked
As many as 30 people were booked for assault and rioting, in connection with a police team being attacked by a mob of locals in Gomtipur area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 1 April.
Police have booked 30 persons under Indian Penal Code sections regarding unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, assault, assault on a public servant on duty and culpable homicide, along with sections under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Locals Pelt Stones on Health Department Team in Indore
Health department officials engaged in COVID-19 screening of people in Taat Patti Bakhal area on Wednesday, 1 April had a narrow escape when a group of agitated locals of the area started pelting stones, prompting police to deploy in large numbers to gain control.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Police Officer Assaults Doctor on Hospital Duty, Dismissed
A special police officer (SPO) was dismissed from his duty, on Tuesday, after he allegedly beat up a doctor who was returning from a government hospital after finishing his shift in Pataudi. The police said that they have not filed an FIR regarding the incident.
According to the police, the victim was identified by his first name, Satish, 53, who is a resident of Taj Nagar, Pataudi. The incident took place on 28 March evening, when the doctor was returning home.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Woman Arrested for Hoarding, Selling 3-Ply Face Mask
The crime branch Wednesday, 1 April, arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly hoarding and selling face masks at a higher price. Police have recovered more than 90,000 masks worth Rs 22.5 lakh from an Andheri storeroom.
Police said Thane resident Rinky Thayyil was reportedly unemployed for the last few years and was planning to sell 3-ply masks at Rs 25, above the prescribed rate of Rs 10, when police raided the Andheri storeroom.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Case Lodged for Issuing Fake Lockdown Passes
An FIR was lodged against unidentified miscreants by the information department on Tuesday late night after pictures of around a dozen fake press lockdown passes went viral on social media.
Taking cognizance of these pictures, the local administration lodged an FIR against unknown persons on the charges of forgery at Nawabad police station.
(Source: The Times of India)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)