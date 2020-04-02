QCrime: 2 Held for Rape in Haryana; Burnt Body Found in Batala

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 24-year-old woman in Pataudi, the police said on Wednesday, 1 April. According to the police, the suspects are related to the woman and stay in the vicinity of her house at her village in Pataudi.

A case has been registered against both accused under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, the police said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)