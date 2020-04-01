QCrime: Bihar Man Beaten to Death; 2 Held for Hurling Petrol Bomb

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Monday, 30 March, for informing authorities about the return of two families from Maharashtra to their Bihar village, resulting in officials whisking them away for a COVID-19 test last week, and advising them to stay in quarantine, the victim’s family and the police said.

Babloo Kumar, the victim had tipped off government officials about the return of Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar. Two persons have been arrested in the case.

(Source: Hindustan Times)