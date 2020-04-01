QCrime: Bihar Man Beaten to Death; 2 Held for Hurling Petrol Bomb
1. Bihar Man Beaten to Death for Informing on COVID-19 Suspects, Say Kin
A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Monday, 30 March, for informing authorities about the return of two families from Maharashtra to their Bihar village, resulting in officials whisking them away for a COVID-19 test last week, and advising them to stay in quarantine, the victim’s family and the police said.
Babloo Kumar, the victim had tipped off government officials about the return of Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar. Two persons have been arrested in the case.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Two Youths Held for Hurling Petrol Bombs Into Place of Worship
A fortnight after Molotov cocktails (bottles filled with flammable liquid and with a means of ignition) were hurled into a place of worship in Old City, Hyderabad, two youths were arrested on Monday night.
According to police, the accused duo had damaged an ATM centre and an RTC bus before targeting the place of worship. A case was registered under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC against the duo.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Ludhiana Jail Break: One Escapee Nabbed From Langar Queue
Suraj Kumar, 26, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh and a convict, facing multiple trials had escaped from the Ludhiana jail.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (East) Davinder Chaudhary said soon after the jail break, several police teams were formed which initiated intense search for the accused. On Tuesday, 31 March, the police received a tip-off that the accused had gone into hiding in Dholewal.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Noida Company Hid Information on Foreigner Visit Linked to 23 Coronavirus Cases
A fire safety firm at the epicentre of the rising number of cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district, particularly Noida, was sealed by administrative officials on Tuesday, 31 March.
More than 23 persons, including 16 employees of the firm and others who came in contact with them, have tested positive for coronavirus so far.According to officials, a British national had visited the firm for an audit between 15 and 19 March — a fact the firm hid from authorities. The British national is alleged to be the source of the infection.
(Source: Indian Express)
5. Around 3,900 Booked for Violating COVID-19 Lockdown in Delhi
Around 3,900 people were prosecuted on Monday, 30 March, for defying prohibitory orders.
A statement released by the Delhi Police said that 145 people were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Monday for not complying with the orders. Another 3,750 were detained under Section 65 of Delhi Police Act (Persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of police officer) after they were caught driving on streets or roaming around in residential neighbourhoods, violating the orders that only “exempted” people are allowed to step out of their homes.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. 25 FIRs Filed Against Shopkeepers for Black Marketing Essential Goods
The Faridabad Police have registered 25 cases against those found black marketing essential commodities, under Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act 1980, in the last three days. KK Rao, Faridabad’s Commissioner of Police, said that FIRs were lodged on the complaints of residents and daily wagers.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Two Hindi Daily Scribes Booked for Spreading Fake News
Two scribes, Davinder Jain and Sanjeev Kumar, have been booked by Ludhiana rural police for spreading fake news and causing panic in Lamme village of in Jagraon tehsil.
Hathur station house officer (SHO) Harjinder Singh said the accused had published an article in a Hindi daily on Sunday, 29 March, that a resident of Lamme died due to coronavirus. FIR under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 54 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the scribes at the Hathur police station.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Hyderabad: Man Jailed for Post on Sale of Liquor
A 38-year-old man was nabbed by the city police on Tuesday, 31 March, and sent to jail for circulating a fake government order on social media stating that the excise department will open liquor shops.
The fake post had gone viral on social media.The accused was identified as K Sanish Kumar alias Sunny, a resident of Uppal. On Saturday, cybercrime police received a complaint from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), state task force and excise department.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Woman Arrested for ‘Spreading Fake News’ About Coronavirus Pandemic on WhatsApp
The woman in her thirties claimed that 15 people in her neighbourhood, and two near her home, had been found positive for COVID-19. She claimed that her information was reliable. When one person asked if the information was accurate, the woman insisted that people could trust her.
She was charged under Section 505(1)(b) of the IPC – which punishes actions that intend to cause, or which are likely to cause, fear or alarm in the public – and produced in court.
(Source: The Indian Express)