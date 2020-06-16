At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday, ANI reported quoting government sources on Tuesday, 16 June. Indian intercepts told ANI that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off.The Indian Army earlier on Tuesday had said that a "violent face-off took place" on Monday night between India and China, which killed one Commanding Officer and two soldiers at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.Army Chief General MM Naravane, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Tuesday at Singh’s residenceMEA ins an official statement said that the casualties could have been avoided on both sides had China not changed the status quo unilaterally and followed the agreement at a higher levelBeijing, on the other hand, has accused India of crossing the border first and ‘attacking Chinese personnel’Increase in Chinese chopper activity has been observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during the face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley, ANI reports citing sources. At least 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday, ANI reported quoting government sources.Indian intercepts told ANI that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.