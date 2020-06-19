Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 June assured the Opposition that there was no intelligence failure that led to Galwan Valley clash and that the Indian forces have the capability that nobody can take an inch of land.The all-party meet was conducted by PM Modi to discuss developments at the LAC and prevailing India-China tensions saw the Opposition asking tough questions, but at the same time, pledging support to the government on matters of national security.The meeting that was attended by at least 20 parties had Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi taking on the Modi government and alleging that the meet should have been held much earlier as the Opposition is still in the dark.“Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). Twenty of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson,” PM Modi told the parties.PM Modi said that though India wants peace and friendship, but upholding sovereignty is foremost.“Whether it is deployment, action, counter-action...air, land or sea, whatever our armed forces have to do to protect our country they will do,” he added.“Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India’s armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go,” PM Modi said.“Till now, those who were never questioned or stopped, now our jawans stop them and warn them at multiple sectors,” he said.“In the past few years, to protect our borders, we have given importance to infrastructure development to protect our borders. The requirements of our armed forces, be it fighter planes, advanced helicopters, missile defence systems, that too is being given importance,” PM Modi said.PM Modi said that the country has immense faith in our soldiers and assured that the entire country is with them. He said that through the recently developed infrastructure, patrolling capacity at LAC has also increased and we are better informed about the developments at LAC and consequently are able to monitor and respond better.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Opposition that "there was no intelligence failure".India-China Talks Reach Dead End; Soldiers Hail Officer’s Courage Oppn Talks Tough, But Pledges SupportThe questions on intelligence failure were raised by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.“What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the government find out about the transgressions? Does government not get satellite pics? Did intelligence not report about unusual activity?” Gandhi reportedly asked.“Nation needs assurance that status quo ante is restored. What is the current status of mountain strike corps? Opposition parties should be briefed regularly,” she added.Former defence minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements and we need to respect such sensitive matters.Read all the comments made by the Opposition in the meet here.TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged for unity among parties and suggested blocking China out of India’s infrastructure and telecom sectors.“Don’t let China enter telecom, railway and aviation sectors. We will face some problems but we won’t allow the Chinese to enter,” she said.Mamata’s call for a dent on Chinese trade and investments in India was also echoed by several other leaders including Janata Dal United supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.The Shiv Sena and Biju Janta dal demanded a befitting reply to China for the loss of lives.While TRS, DMK and YSRCP pledged support to the government, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury stressed on the principles of Panchsheel.Enter the Dragon: China, a ‘Habitual Offender’ on Eastern Frontier We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.