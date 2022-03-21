In Viral Video, Youth Explains Why He Runs From Noida to Barola Every Night

In a heartwarming video that is doing the rounds on social media, a 19-year-old can be seen jogging a distance of 10 km from Noida's Sector 16 to Barola at midnight, refusing a lift from filmmaker Vinod Kapri who chanced upon him while driving.

When offered to be dropped home by Kapri, the youth says he wishes to jog home instead: "I always run on my way back home. I work in McDonalds, Sector 16. I run back home at night because otherwise I don't get time to run."

When asked why he needs to jog, the youth says, "To join the army." "In the mornings, I'm not able to wake up and run, as I have to go to work by 8 am and cook food," the youth from Uttarakhand's Almora tells Kapri.

"This is PURE GOLD Last night at 12 o'clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he would be in some trouble and I should offer him a lift. However, he declined my repeated offers. You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason," Kapri wrote on Twitter, sharing the video.