In Assam, Hindutva Group's ‘Training Camp’ Teaches Combat, Small Arms

About 250 kilometres west of Assam’s capital, Guwahati, is a nondescript location not far from the state’s border with Bangladesh that witnessed unusual activity last month when 240 young men assembled for a training camp.

But this was no ordinary camp. The sessions almost resembled a commando training course, except that there was no actual firing from weapons. And it was being conducted neither by the police nor the armed forces, but by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD), which is a branch of the Praveen Togadia-led International Hindu Parishad.