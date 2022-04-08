Gujarat: Pravin Togadia​'s Aide Makes Derogatory Comments About Muslim Women

Speaking about Ram Mandir, he further said, "Tell me, is the temple being made or not? Babur's masjid has been demolished or not?"

"In 1990, when Ram Mandir wasn't visible anywhere, when Babri Masjid stood on the spot, people used to ask me if the temple would ever be made. My answer was always the same: the temple will be built," he said.

"The temple will be built no matter what. Whether Muslims want it or not."

In his 26-minute-long speech, Togadia also incited the crowd on multiple occasions.

"Didn't Muslims in Kashmir kill (BJP leader) Rakesh Pandita? Didn't they shoot Kishan Bharwad in Gujarat? Wasn't a son of a Hindu man killed in Karnataka? Why is a Hindu not safe in India? They didn't have the courage to kill Hindus in Gujarat earlier."