In a Relief to UP Govt, Supreme Court Stays Allahabad HC Order on OBC Quota

Supreme Court on Wednesday, 4 January, stayed the Allahabad High Court's order that had asked the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to hold civic polls without reservations for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The apex court granted time till 31 March to the Yogi Adityanath-led government to file a report on the political backwardness of the OBCs.

What was the Allahabad High Court's order? The high court, on 27 December 2022, had quashed the UP government order from 5 December stipulating quotas for the OBCs in the local body elections. The court's objection was that the government had not fulfilled the 'Triple Test' and therefore the OBCs could not be given reservations. It had further said that the elections should be held "immediately".

What is the Triple Test? The Triple Test is a step-by-step procedure that a state government has to carry out before the OBCs can be granted quotas in the civic polls.