IMA Fumes as Govt Says No Data on COVID Deaths of Healthcare Staff

"While the brave soldiers on the borders countenance the enemy, they do so with enormous risk to themselves. Yet none of them bring home the bullets to be shared with their families. On the contrary, doctors and health care workers not only get infected in the line of their national duty but also bring home the infection to their families, including children. To treat these martyrs indifferently is national sacrilege. To tell their (doctors) families and children to fend for themselves is an injustice of highest order," the IMA said.

The IMA also objected to the statement made by Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry Health and Family Welfare, where he said that insurance compensation data is not available with the Union government in Parliament on Tuesday.